European Residential Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:ERE-UN) Trading 1% Higher

European Residential Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:ERE-UN)’s share price traded up 1% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$4.32 and last traded at C$4.23. 90,869 shares traded hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at C$4.19.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 310.46. The firm has a market cap of C$377.07 million and a P/E ratio of 4.16. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$4.41 and a 200 day moving average of C$4.48.

European Residential Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile (TSE:ERE-UN)

ERES is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust. ERES's REIT units are listed on the TSX under the symbol ERE.UN. ERES is Canada's only European-focused multi-residential REIT, with a current initial focus on investing in high-quality multi-residential real estate properties in the Netherlands.

