Eutelsat Communications (OTCMKTS:EUTLF) Shares Up 3.8%

Eutelsat Communications S.A. (OTCMKTS:EUTLF)’s stock price shot up 3.8% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $12.73 and last traded at $12.73. 170 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 80% from the average session volume of 844 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.27.

A number of analysts have recently commented on EUTLF shares. Societe Generale restated a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of Eutelsat Communications in a report on Friday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Eutelsat Communications from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th.

The company has a current ratio of 3.04, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $12.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.55.

Eutelsat Communications SA offers satellite-based telecommunication solutions. Its clients includes content and media providers from the private and public sectors such as government agencies, data science firms, fixed, and global mobile broadband markets. The company was founded in 1977 and is headquartered in Issy-les-Moulineaux, France.

