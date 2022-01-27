eve Sleep (LON:EVE) Shares Down 2.7%

eve Sleep plc (LON:EVE)’s share price fell 2.7% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 2.10 ($0.03) and last traded at GBX 2.20 ($0.03). 1,010,266 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 59% from the average session volume of 2,458,774 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2.26 ($0.03).

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 2.80 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 3.20. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.09. The company has a market capitalization of £6.03 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.00.

Get eve Sleep alerts:

In other eve Sleep news, insider Mike Lloyd acquired 800,000 shares of eve Sleep stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 3 ($0.04) per share, for a total transaction of £24,000 ($32,379.92).

eve Sleep plc operates as a direct to consumer sleep brand in the United Kingdom and Ireland, France, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company designs, brands, markets, and sells mattresses, bed frames, pillows, bedding products, and sleep accessories, as well as child and baby cot mattress and bedding.

Further Reading: How to interpret Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)

Receive News & Ratings for eve Sleep Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eve Sleep and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.