Evelo Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVLO) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Evelo Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVLO) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $21.92.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on EVLO shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Evelo Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Chardan Capital upgraded Evelo Biosciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, November 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on shares of Evelo Biosciences in a report on Sunday, October 31st. Finally, JMP Securities reduced their price target on Evelo Biosciences from $44.00 to $41.50 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd.

NASDAQ:EVLO opened at $4.88 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 4.72 and a current ratio of 4.72. The firm has a market cap of $260.88 million, a PE ratio of -2.04 and a beta of 1.47. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $7.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.53. Evelo Biosciences has a fifty-two week low of $4.65 and a fifty-two week high of $19.93.

Evelo Biosciences (NASDAQ:EVLO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported ($0.63) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.54) by ($0.09). During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.45) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Evelo Biosciences will post -2.39 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in Evelo Biosciences by 7.0% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 3,310,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,309,000 after purchasing an additional 215,192 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Evelo Biosciences by 13.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,843,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,330,000 after purchasing an additional 213,768 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its position in Evelo Biosciences by 22.2% in the third quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 1,100,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,744,000 after purchasing an additional 200,000 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Evelo Biosciences by 52.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 489,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,730,000 after purchasing an additional 168,263 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Belvedere Trading LLC boosted its position in Evelo Biosciences by 810.1% in the third quarter. Belvedere Trading LLC now owns 137,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,127,000 after purchasing an additional 157,151 shares during the last quarter. 85.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Evelo Biosciences Company Profile

Evelo Biosciences, Inc operates as a clinical stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of orally delivered investigational medicines. Its portfolio includes EDP1066 and EDP1815 for the treatment of inflammatory diseases; EDP2939 for inflammation; and EDP1908 for oncology.

