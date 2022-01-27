Eventbrite (NYSE:EB) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $12.93

Eventbrite, Inc. (NYSE:EB) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $12.93 and last traded at $12.99, with a volume of 18119 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $13.40.
The firm has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.50 and a beta of 2.93. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $16.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07.
Eventbrite (NYSE:EB) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.01. Eventbrite had a negative net margin of 93.07% and a negative return on equity of 44.29%. The firm had revenue of $53.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.88 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.21) EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Eventbrite, Inc. will post -0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Eventbrite Company Profile (NYSE:EB)
Eventbrite, Inc provides event management services encompassing online ticketing, event hosting, organization, promotion, and advertising. It offers virtual events, online webinars, online classes, virtual runs, online zumba classes, and online yoga. The company was founded by Alan Michael Braverman, Renaud Visage, Kevin E.
