Eventbrite (NYSE:EB) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $12.93

Eventbrite, Inc. (NYSE:EB) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $12.93 and last traded at $12.99, with a volume of 18119 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $13.40.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.50 and a beta of 2.93. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $16.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07.

Eventbrite (NYSE:EB) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.01. Eventbrite had a negative net margin of 93.07% and a negative return on equity of 44.29%. The firm had revenue of $53.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.88 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.21) EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Eventbrite, Inc. will post -0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EB. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in Eventbrite by 3.4% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 19,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $371,000 after purchasing an additional 652 shares during the last quarter. Ion Asset Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Eventbrite by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Ion Asset Management Ltd. now owns 120,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,280,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Eventbrite by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC now owns 23,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $442,000 after purchasing an additional 1,614 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in shares of Eventbrite by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 19,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,000 after purchasing an additional 1,746 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Eventbrite by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 19,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,000 after acquiring an additional 2,285 shares during the last quarter. 87.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Eventbrite Company Profile (NYSE:EB)

Eventbrite, Inc provides event management services encompassing online ticketing, event hosting, organization, promotion, and advertising. It offers virtual events, online webinars, online classes, virtual runs, online zumba classes, and online yoga. The company was founded by Alan Michael Braverman, Renaud Visage, Kevin E.

