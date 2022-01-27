Everest (ID) Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $519,277.00

Everest (CURRENCY:ID) traded up 0.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on January 27th. One Everest coin can now be bought for $0.28 or 0.00000763 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Everest has a market capitalization of $32.31 million and approximately $519,277.00 worth of Everest was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Everest has traded down 14.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002758 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001670 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.97 or 0.00049552 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,387.52 or 0.06581945 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.32 or 0.00053273 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $36,212.16 or 0.99830083 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00003308 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.90 or 0.00052097 BTC.

About Everest

Everest’s launch date was December 11th, 2018. The Reddit community for Everest is https://reddit.com/r/EverestDotOrg . Everest’s official Twitter account is @EverestDotOrg

According to CryptoCompare, “Everest is a device-free globally accessible, digital transaction protocol with built-in identity. Through the use of digital identities, electronic wallets, document management, and biometrics, users will be able to digitally verify their identity for public services and claim their social and economic rights. “

Buying and Selling Everest

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Everest directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Everest should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Everest using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

