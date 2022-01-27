Evoke Pharma (NASDAQ:EVOK) Stock Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.99

Shares of Evoke Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVOK) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.99 and traded as low as $0.50. Evoke Pharma shares last traded at $0.53, with a volume of 195,791 shares traded.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 8.18, a current ratio of 8.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.15 million, a P/E ratio of -1.75 and a beta of 0.97.

Evoke Pharma (NASDAQ:EVOK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $0.93 million for the quarter. Evoke Pharma had a negative net margin of 713.67% and a negative return on equity of 238.23%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. AIGH Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Evoke Pharma by 18.7% in the second quarter. AIGH Capital Management LLC now owns 1,701,185 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,331,000 after buying an additional 268,072 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Evoke Pharma in the 1st quarter worth approximately $139,000. Worth Venture Partners LLC grew its position in Evoke Pharma by 18.2% during the 2nd quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 397,742 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $545,000 after acquiring an additional 61,226 shares during the last quarter. Sabby Management LLC acquired a new stake in Evoke Pharma during the 2nd quarter valued at $65,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Evoke Pharma by 19.7% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 234,309 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $304,000 after purchasing an additional 38,549 shares during the last quarter. 12.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Evoke Pharma

Evoke Pharma, Inc is a pharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of drugs for the treatment of gastrointestinal disorders and diseases. It develops Gimoti, with promotility and anti-emetic effects, for the relief of symptoms associated with acute and recurrent diabetic gastroparesis in women with diabetes mellitus.

