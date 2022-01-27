ExclusiveCoin (EXCL) Price Hits $0.0414 on Major Exchanges

ExclusiveCoin (CURRENCY:EXCL) traded down 4.9% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on January 27th. Over the last week, ExclusiveCoin has traded down 32.2% against the US dollar. One ExclusiveCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0414 or 0.00000115 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. ExclusiveCoin has a market capitalization of $242,127.33 and approximately $82.00 worth of ExclusiveCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

SuperFarm (SUPER) traded down 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001765 BTC.

Star Atlas DAO (POLIS) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.64 or 0.00007335 BTC.

PAC Protocol (PAC) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000006 BTC.

DECOIN (DTEP) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0971 or 0.00000270 BTC.

Footballcoin (XFC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0106 or 0.00000021 BTC.

ColossusXT (COLX) traded down 59.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MONK (MONK) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0976 or 0.00000271 BTC.

PENG (PENG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitGuild PLAT (PLAT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC.

MilliMeter (MM) traded 12.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001161 BTC.

About ExclusiveCoin

ExclusiveCoin is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 12th, 2016. ExclusiveCoin’s total supply is 5,851,627 coins. ExclusiveCoin’s official Twitter account is @exclusivecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for ExclusiveCoin is exclusivecoin.pw . The Reddit community for ExclusiveCoin is /r/exclusivecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Exclusive coin is a pure Proof of Stake alternative cryptocurrency. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Buying and Selling ExclusiveCoin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ExclusiveCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ExclusiveCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ExclusiveCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

