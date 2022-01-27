Experian (LON:EXPN) Lifted to “Sector Perform” at Royal Bank of Canada

Experian (LON:EXPN) was upgraded by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada to a “sector perform” rating in a report issued on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm currently has a GBX 2,850 ($38.45) target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of GBX 2,500 ($33.73). Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 3.32% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on EXPN. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 3,750 ($50.59) price objective on shares of Experian in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Experian from GBX 4,100 ($55.32) to GBX 4,000 ($53.97) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 17th. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Experian in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a GBX 3,300 ($44.52) price target on shares of Experian in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Experian in a research note on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 3,216.67 ($43.40).

Shares of LON:EXPN opened at GBX 2,948 ($39.77) on Thursday. The company has a market cap of £27.21 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 136.79, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 3,402.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 3,261.66. Experian has a one year low of GBX 2,265 ($30.56) and a one year high of GBX 3,689 ($49.77).

Experian plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology company. The company operates through two segments, Business-to-Business and Consumer Services. It provides data services to identify and understand their customers, as well as to manage the risks related with lending. The company also offers analytical and decision tools that enhance businesses to manage their customers, minimize the risk of fraud, comply with legal requirements, and automate decisions and processes.

