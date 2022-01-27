Exponent (EXPO) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Exponent (NASDAQ:EXPO) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, February 3rd. Analysts expect Exponent to post earnings of $0.36 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Exponent (NASDAQ:EXPO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.07. Exponent had a net margin of 22.51% and a return on equity of 26.81%. The business had revenue of $116.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $104.01 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.34 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Exponent to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ:EXPO opened at $93.44 on Thursday. Exponent has a fifty-two week low of $82.13 and a fifty-two week high of $127.61. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $112.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $112.32. The company has a market cap of $4.87 billion, a PE ratio of 48.41 and a beta of 0.39.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on EXPO shares. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Exponent from $118.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Exponent from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th.

In other news, VP Harri Kytomaa sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.83, for a total value of $62,415.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Maureen T. F. Reitman sold 2,842 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $341,040.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 3,953 shares of company stock valued at $476,775. 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Exponent stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO) by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 526,713 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,823 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 1.01% of Exponent worth $46,989,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.14% of the company’s stock.

About Exponent

Exponent, Inc is an engineering and scientific consulting company, which engages in the provision of engineering, scientific, environmental, and health consulting services. It operates through the following segments: Engineering and Other Scientific and Environmental and Health. The Engineering and Other Scientific segment include technical consulting in different practices primarily in engineering.

