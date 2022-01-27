Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $431.07 Million

Equities analysts expect that Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR) will report sales of $431.07 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Extra Space Storage’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $443.90 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $419.00 million. Extra Space Storage posted sales of $353.49 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 21.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Extra Space Storage will report full-year sales of $1.60 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.55 billion to $1.65 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $1.76 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.69 billion to $1.84 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Extra Space Storage.

Get Extra Space Storage alerts:

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by ($0.31). Extra Space Storage had a net margin of 49.09% and a return on equity of 22.72%. The firm had revenue of $351.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $338.35 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.31 EPS. Extra Space Storage’s quarterly revenue was up 21.0% on a year-over-year basis.

EXR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Extra Space Storage from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Extra Space Storage from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $220.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Extra Space Storage from $209.00 to $224.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Extra Space Storage from $216.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut Extra Space Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $229.00 to $223.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $194.44.

EXR opened at $193.05 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. Extra Space Storage has a 12 month low of $111.54 and a 12 month high of $228.84. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $208.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $190.89. The stock has a market cap of $25.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.33.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were issued a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. Extra Space Storage’s payout ratio is 93.11%.

In related news, COO Matthew T. Herrington sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.53, for a total value of $81,012.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO P Scott Stubbs sold 4,625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.75, for a total transaction of $988,593.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,775 shares of company stock valued at $1,891,793 over the last quarter. 2.64% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in Extra Space Storage by 34.6% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 80,532 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $18,259,000 after acquiring an additional 20,689 shares during the last quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Extra Space Storage during the fourth quarter worth approximately $232,000. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Extra Space Storage by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,806 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $409,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in Extra Space Storage by 16.3% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 407 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Convergence Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in Extra Space Storage by 820.6% during the fourth quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 5,892 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,336,000 after acquiring an additional 5,252 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.14% of the company’s stock.

Extra Space Storage Company Profile

Extra Space Storage, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It operates through the following segments: Self-Storage Operations and Tenant Reinsurance. The Self-Storage Operations segment includes rental operations of wholly-owned stores. The Tenant Reinsurance segment includes reinsurance of risks relating to the loss of goods stored by tenants in stores.

Read More: How does a 12b-1 fee affect fund performance?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Extra Space Storage (EXR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Extra Space Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Extra Space Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.