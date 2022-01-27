extraDNA (XDNA) Market Cap Achieves $406,023.39

extraDNA (CURRENCY:XDNA) traded up 1.6% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on January 27th. extraDNA has a total market capitalization of $406,023.39 and approximately $51,950.00 worth of extraDNA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, extraDNA has traded down 8.6% against the U.S. dollar. One extraDNA coin can currently be bought for about $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37,118.16 or 0.99901542 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.72 or 0.00080002 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $91.54 or 0.00246370 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.78 or 0.00015545 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $60.38 or 0.00162514 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $123.00 or 0.00331036 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.66 or 0.00007170 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001535 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000827 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001656 BTC.

extraDNA Profile

extraDNA is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the HEX hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 18th, 2018. extraDNA’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,190,020,231 coins. extraDNA’s official message board is medium.com/@xHumanity . The Reddit community for extraDNA is https://reddit.com/r/xHumanity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . extraDNA’s official website is xhumanity.org . extraDNA’s official Twitter account is @XDNA_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “XDNA is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency that uses the Keccak algorithm. XDNA features a second layer network of masternodes that process private and near-instant transactions. It also has another feature named BitGun that aims to provide dynamic changed block rewards. In addition, a dual mining mode in Claymore's miner option is available to the user. XDNA foundation is associated with XDNA and it is a non-commercial charity fund that aims to make use of modern technologies to spread their donations around the world. 3 levels of masternodes:XDNA Light Node (XDNA-LN) required for masternode 5000 coinsXDNA Medium Node (XDNA-MN) required for masternode 10000 coinsXDNA Full Node (XDNA-FN) required for masternode 50000 coins XDNA website and social media are down. “

extraDNA Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as extraDNA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire extraDNA should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy extraDNA using one of the exchanges listed above.

