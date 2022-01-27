Extreme Networks (NASDAQ:EXTR) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Extreme Networks (NASDAQ:EXTR) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The technology company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Extreme Networks had a net margin of 2.25% and a return on equity of 118.57%. The business had revenue of $280.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $272.07 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.06 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Extreme Networks updated its Q3 guidance to $0.16-0.21 EPS.

NASDAQ EXTR traded down $0.10 on Thursday, hitting $12.21. 53,378 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,267,268. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $14.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.11, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.79 and a beta of 1.89. Extreme Networks has a twelve month low of $6.95 and a twelve month high of $16.60.

In other Extreme Networks news, CRO Joseph A. Vitalone sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.05, for a total transaction of $331,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Edward Meyercord sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.01, for a total value of $1,601,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 330,000 shares of company stock worth $4,596,741. Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in shares of Extreme Networks during the third quarter worth $123,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Extreme Networks by 5.3% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 93,658 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $923,000 after purchasing an additional 4,689 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Extreme Networks by 19.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,260,016 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,064,000 after purchasing an additional 209,004 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.34% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Extreme Networks from $16.00 to $18.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Extreme Networks from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Extreme Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Extreme Networks presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.88.

Extreme Networks Company Profile

Extreme Networks, Inc delivers cloud-driven networking solutions that leverage the powers of machine learning, artificial intelligence, analytics, and automation.

The company designs, develops, and manufactures wired and wireless network infrastructure equipment and develops the software for network management, policy, analytics, security, and access controls.

