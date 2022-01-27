Exxon Mobil Co. Forecasted to Post Q1 2023 Earnings of $1.59 Per Share (NYSE:XOM)

Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler issued their Q1 2023 EPS estimates for shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, January 26th. Piper Sandler analyst R. Todd expects that the oil and gas company will post earnings of $1.59 per share for the quarter. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Exxon Mobil’s Q2 2023 earnings at $1.51 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.44 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $6.06 EPS.

Several other research firms have also commented on XOM. Jefferies Financial Group set a $59.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $82.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $83.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $76.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Exxon Mobil currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.98.

NYSE XOM opened at $74.17 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market cap of $314.00 billion, a PE ratio of -53.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $64.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.04. Exxon Mobil has a 52 week low of $44.29 and a 52 week high of $76.00.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $73.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.05 billion. Exxon Mobil had a negative net margin of 2.39% and a positive return on equity of 8.66%. Exxon Mobil’s revenue was up 59.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.18) EPS.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the second quarter valued at about $42,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the second quarter valued at about $44,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 34.0% during the third quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 717 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the third quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, True Link Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 135.3% during the third quarter. True Link Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,026 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 590 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.71% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Leonard M. Fox sold 7,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.81, for a total transaction of $451,213.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael J. Angelakis acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $64.00 per share, with a total value of $320,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders bought 5,544 shares of company stock valued at $352,640 and sold 28,400 shares valued at $1,771,158. 0.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 10th will be given a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.75%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -253.24%.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

