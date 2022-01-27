Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Holdings Raised by Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV

Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV boosted its stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 5.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 47,669 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 2,387 shares during the quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $2,804,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Exxon Mobil by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,577 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the period. APCM Wealth Management for Individuals grew its position in Exxon Mobil by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. APCM Wealth Management for Individuals now owns 4,885 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the period. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors grew its position in Exxon Mobil by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 17,672 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,039,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC grew its position in Exxon Mobil by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC now owns 5,026 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $295,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. Finally, Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC grew its position in Exxon Mobil by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 16,136 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $949,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.71% of the company’s stock.

XOM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $82.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Monday, November 1st. Jefferies Financial Group set a $59.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.98.

Shares of XOM traded up $0.91 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $75.08. 897,037 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 30,096,297. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $64.80 and a 200-day moving average of $61.04. Exxon Mobil Co. has a one year low of $44.29 and a one year high of $76.00. The firm has a market cap of $317.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -53.36, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.58.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.02. Exxon Mobil had a positive return on equity of 8.66% and a negative net margin of 2.39%. The firm had revenue of $73.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.18) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 59.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 5.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 10th will be given a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.69%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -253.24%.

In related news, VP Linda D. Ducharme sold 8,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.45, for a total value of $537,070.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael J. Angelakis acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $64.00 per share, for a total transaction of $320,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 5,544 shares of company stock worth $352,640 and sold 28,400 shares worth $1,771,158. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Exxon Mobil Profile

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

