Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Stake Lessened by Resources Management Corp CT ADV

Resources Management Corp CT ADV lessened its stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 58,085 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the period. Resources Management Corp CT ADV’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $3,417,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XOM. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 12.9% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 783,537 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $49,426,000 after buying an additional 89,467 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 0.4% during the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 72,170 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,552,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 3.3% during the second quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 443,228 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $27,959,000 after purchasing an additional 13,973 shares during the period. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new position in Exxon Mobil during the second quarter worth about $318,000. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 21.9% during the second quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 152,614 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $9,627,000 after purchasing an additional 27,415 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

A number of brokerages have commented on XOM. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $82.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Credit Suisse Group set a $76.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $59.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Exxon Mobil from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.98.

In other news, VP Leonard M. Fox sold 7,300 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.81, for a total transaction of $451,213.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, Director Michael J. Angelakis purchased 5,000 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $64.00 per share, for a total transaction of $320,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 5,544 shares of company stock valued at $352,640 and have sold 28,400 shares valued at $1,771,158. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

XOM traded up $0.97 during trading on Thursday, reaching $75.14. 856,677 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30,096,297. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $64.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.90. Exxon Mobil Co. has a fifty-two week low of $44.29 and a fifty-two week high of $76.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $318.11 billion, a PE ratio of -53.36, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.36.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.02. Exxon Mobil had a negative net margin of 2.39% and a positive return on equity of 8.66%. The firm had revenue of $73.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.18) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 59.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 5.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.68%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is presently -253.24%.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

See Also: dividend yield calculator

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM).

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.