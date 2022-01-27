F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) Earns “Market Perform” Rating from William Blair

F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV)‘s stock had its “market perform” rating reiterated by equities researchers at William Blair in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on FFIV. Citigroup dropped their target price on F5 Networks from $215.00 to $210.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. KeyCorp began coverage on F5 Networks in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $307.00 price target for the company. Bank of America decreased their price target on F5 Networks from $285.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on F5 Networks from $275.00 to $255.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on F5 Networks from $220.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $239.69.

Get F5 Networks alerts:

Shares of F5 Networks stock opened at $202.49 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $12.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.16. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $232.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $214.69. F5 Networks has a one year low of $174.34 and a one year high of $249.00.

F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The network technology company reported $2.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.78 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $687.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $678.08 million. F5 Networks had a return on equity of 20.89% and a net margin of 12.72%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.66 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that F5 Networks will post 8.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Scot Frazier Rogers sold 7,975 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.53, for a total value of $1,758,726.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ana Maria White sold 169 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.74, for a total value of $41,361.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 35,869 shares of company stock valued at $8,008,598. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of F5 Networks by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 1,300 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $258,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of F5 Networks by 41.9% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 176 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of F5 Networks by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 5,310 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $991,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of F5 Networks by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 12,871 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $2,559,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in shares of F5 Networks by 64.4% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 148 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. 92.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

F5 Networks Company Profile

F5, Inc engages development and provision of software defined application services. It offers the development, marketing and sale of application delivery networking products that optimize the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company was founded on February 26, 1996 and is headquartered in Seattle, WA.

Recommended Story: How is a management fee different from a performance fee?

Receive News & Ratings for F5 Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for F5 Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.