Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.34 EPS

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The technology company reported $3.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.36 by $0.34, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $322.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $327.89 million. Fair Isaac had a net margin of 29.78% and a return on equity of 205.21%. The company’s revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.10 EPS. Fair Isaac updated its FY22 guidance to $14.12 EPS.

FICO traded up $5.70 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $422.99. 298,575 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 277,671. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $412.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $432.64. Fair Isaac has a 12 month low of $342.89 and a 12 month high of $553.97. The stock has a market cap of $11.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.54 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.46, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

In other Fair Isaac news, Director Joanna Rees sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $398.52, for a total value of $99,630.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Thomas A. Bowers sold 456 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $408.10, for a total value of $186,093.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.27% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Fair Isaac stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO) by 43.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 137,450 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 41,850 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.48% of Fair Isaac worth $69,093,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 84.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FICO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fair Isaac from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $464.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Fair Isaac from $550.00 to $590.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Fair Isaac from $550.00 to $463.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Fair Isaac from $488.00 to $535.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Fair Isaac to a “buy” rating and set a $522.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $545.86.

Fair Isaac Corp. engages in the provision of decision management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Applications, Scores, and Decision Management Software. The Applications segment includes decision management applications designed for a type of business problem or process such as marketing, account origination, customer management, fraud, collections, and insurance claims management.

