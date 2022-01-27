Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO) Issues FY22 Earnings Guidance

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $14.12 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $14.86. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.35 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.38 billion.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on FICO shares. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Fair Isaac to a buy rating and set a $522.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Fair Isaac from $550.00 to $590.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Fair Isaac from $550.00 to $463.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Fair Isaac from $488.00 to $535.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fair Isaac from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $464.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $545.86.

Shares of NYSE FICO traded up $5.70 during trading on Thursday, hitting $422.99. 298,575 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 277,671. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.46, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. Fair Isaac has a fifty-two week low of $342.89 and a fifty-two week high of $553.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.54 and a beta of 1.29. The business’s fifty day moving average is $412.53 and its 200 day moving average is $432.64.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The technology company reported $3.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.36 by $0.34. Fair Isaac had a net margin of 29.78% and a return on equity of 205.21%. The firm had revenue of $322.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $327.89 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.10 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Fair Isaac will post 12.72 EPS for the current year.

In other Fair Isaac news, EVP Thomas A. Bowers sold 456 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $408.10, for a total value of $186,093.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joanna Rees sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $398.52, for a total transaction of $99,630.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Fair Isaac stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO) by 43.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 137,450 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 41,850 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.48% of Fair Isaac worth $69,093,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 84.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fair Isaac Corp. engages in the provision of decision management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Applications, Scores, and Decision Management Software. The Applications segment includes decision management applications designed for a type of business problem or process such as marketing, account origination, customer management, fraud, collections, and insurance claims management.

