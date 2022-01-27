Falcon Oil & Gas Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FOLGF) Short Interest Down 93.0% in January

Falcon Oil & Gas Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FOLGF) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 32,400 shares, a decline of 93.0% from the December 31st total of 461,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 510,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of Falcon Oil & Gas stock traded up $0.00 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $0.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 148,993 shares, compared to its average volume of 339,738. Falcon Oil & Gas has a twelve month low of $0.06 and a twelve month high of $0.18. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.12 and a 200-day moving average of $0.11.

Falcon Oil & Gas Company Profile

Falcon Oil & Gas Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration and development of unconventional oil and gas resources. Its projects include Beetaloo Basin, Karroo Basin, and Makó Trough. The company was founded on January 18, 1980 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

