Falcon Oil & Gas Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FOLGF) Short Interest Down 93.0% in January

Falcon Oil & Gas Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FOLGF) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 32,400 shares, a decline of 93.0% from the December 31st total of 461,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 510,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Shares of Falcon Oil & Gas stock traded up $0.00 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $0.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 148,993 shares, compared to its average volume of 339,738. Falcon Oil & Gas has a twelve month low of $0.06 and a twelve month high of $0.18. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.12 and a 200-day moving average of $0.11.
