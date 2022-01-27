FansTime Price Hits $0.0001 on Top Exchanges (FTI)

FansTime (CURRENCY:FTI) traded 3.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on January 27th. One FansTime coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. FansTime has a market cap of $229,329.55 and approximately $34,770.00 worth of FansTime was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, FansTime has traded down 17.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

FansTime Profile

FansTime (CRYPTO:FTI) is a coin. Its genesis date was July 14th, 2018. FansTime’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,850,000,000 coins. FansTime’s official Twitter account is @FansTime_FTI and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for FansTime is fanstime.org

According to CryptoCompare, “FTI is an official encrypted digital currency in the FansTime ecosystem based on the launch of FansTime Chain. FTI is the official token for any transaction conducted in the ecosystem and the backbone economic system of the ecosystem. In the future, the FansTime community will launch the community motivation system and all the participants in the community will be given equal access to FTI “

