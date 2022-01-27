FantasyGold Market Capitalization Tops $44,954.42 (FGC)

FantasyGold (CURRENCY:FGC) traded 5.2% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on January 27th. One FantasyGold coin can currently be bought for $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. FantasyGold has a total market capitalization of $44,954.42 and approximately $126.00 worth of FantasyGold was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, FantasyGold has traded 16.4% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get FantasyGold alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002735 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001672 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $18.16 or 0.00049645 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,464.54 or 0.06737796 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.74 or 0.00053957 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36,516.45 or 0.99832131 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00003330 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $19.57 or 0.00053512 BTC.

FantasyGold Profile

FantasyGold’s total supply is 177,609,675 coins and its circulating supply is 139,659,829 coins. FantasyGold’s official website is www.fantasygold.io . FantasyGold’s official Twitter account is @fantasygoldcoin . The Reddit community for FantasyGold is /r/fantasygoldcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

FantasyGold Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FantasyGold directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FantasyGold should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy FantasyGold using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for FantasyGold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for FantasyGold and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.