Farmer Bros. (FARM) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Farmer Bros. (NASDAQ:FARM) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 3rd. Analysts expect Farmer Bros. to post earnings of ($0.27) per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Farmer Bros. (NASDAQ:FARM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.23. Farmer Bros. had a negative net margin of 9.24% and a negative return on equity of 28.99%. The firm had revenue of $108.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $104.90 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.04) EPS. On average, analysts expect Farmer Bros. to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Farmer Bros. stock opened at $6.24 on Thursday. Farmer Bros. has a twelve month low of $5.15 and a twelve month high of $13.08. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $6.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.96. The company has a market capitalization of $112.83 million, a P/E ratio of -2.86 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Farmer Bros. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th.

In other news, insider Ruben E. Inofuentes purchased 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.63 per share, with a total value of $99,450.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO D Deverl Maserang II purchased 16,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.03 per share, with a total value of $100,098.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 46,600 shares of company stock valued at $299,448. 2.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its holdings in Farmer Bros. by 40.5% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 28,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 8,100 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP raised its position in shares of Farmer Bros. by 22.3% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 23,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,000 after buying an additional 4,217 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Farmer Bros. by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 78,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $659,000 after buying an additional 1,492 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Farmer Bros. by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 55,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $470,000 after buying an additional 1,892 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Farmer Bros. during the 3rd quarter valued at $85,000. 60.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Farmer Bros.

Farmer Brothers Co engages in the manufacture, wholesale, and distribution of coffee, tea, and culinary products. The company’s products include roasted and liquid coffee; flavored and unflavored teas; coffee related products such as coffee filters, sugar and creamers; culinary products like spices, pancake and biscuit mixes, gravy and sauce mixes, soup bases, dressings, syrups and sauces; and other beverages including cappuccino, cocoa, granitas, and concentrated and ready-to-drink cold brew and iced coffee.

