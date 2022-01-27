FARO Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:FARO) Shares Sold by Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC

Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of FARO Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:FARO) by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 729,641 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 8,306 shares during the quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC owned approximately 4.01% of FARO Technologies worth $48,017,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of FARO Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of FARO Technologies by 1,246.0% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,346 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 1,246 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its stake in FARO Technologies by 30.8% in the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 3,400 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new position in FARO Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $226,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in FARO Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $265,000. 95.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC raised FARO Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, FARO Technologies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $97.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:FARO opened at $53.14 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $67.80. The stock has a market cap of $967.36 million, a PE ratio of 49.66 and a beta of 1.32. FARO Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $52.71 and a 52-week high of $97.88.

FARO Technologies (NASDAQ:FARO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $79.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.94 million. FARO Technologies had a net margin of 5.80% and a negative return on equity of 1.00%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.08) earnings per share.

About FARO Technologies

FARO Technologies, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, marketing and support of three-dimensional (3D) measurement, imaging, and realization systems. It operates through the following segments: 3D Manufacturing, Construction BIM, and Emerging Verticals. The 3D Manufacturing segment provides solutions for manual & automated measurement and inspection in an industrial or manufacturing environment.

