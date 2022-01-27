Fathom (NASDAQ:FTHM) Stock Price Down 8.8%

Fathom Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:FTHM) was down 8.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $11.56 and last traded at $11.76. Approximately 86,214 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 21% from the average daily volume of 108,801 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.90.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on FTHM. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fathom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, November 15th. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $66.50 price objective on shares of Fathom in a research note on Monday, November 29th.

The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $190.46 million, a P/E ratio of -16.11 and a beta of 2.03. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.63.

Fathom (NASDAQ:FTHM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $100.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.58 million. Fathom had a negative net margin of 3.52% and a negative return on equity of 25.48%. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.02) EPS. On average, analysts predict that Fathom Holdings Inc. will post -0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Glenn A. Sampson sold 2,460 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.90, for a total value of $66,174.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Marco Fregenal sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.12, for a total transaction of $3,618,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 357,303 shares of company stock worth $8,609,732. Insiders own 57.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of FTHM. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in Fathom by 1,323.6% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 44,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,447,000 after purchasing an additional 41,033 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Fathom during the second quarter valued at approximately $122,000. Independent Advisor Alliance lifted its holdings in Fathom by 1.5% during the second quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 19,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $645,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Fathom by 19.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 255,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,363,000 after purchasing an additional 41,750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Fathom by 8.3% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 80,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,623,000 after purchasing an additional 6,130 shares in the last quarter. 14.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Fathom (NASDAQ:FTHM)

Fathom Holdings Inc provides cloud-based real estate brokerage services in the South, Atlantic, Southwest, and Western parts of the United States. The company offers access to various properties for sale or lease through its Website, www.FathomRealty.com to buyers, sellers, landlords, and tenants. It also operates intelliAgent, a real estate technology platform that is designed to provide a suite of brokerage and agent level tools, technology, business processes, business intelligence and reporting, training, customer relationship management, social media marketing, marketing repository, and marketing services, as well as marketplace for add-on services and third-party technology.

