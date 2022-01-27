FCCC, Inc. (OTCMKTS:FCIC) Short Interest Down 80.0% in January

FCCC, Inc. (OTCMKTS:FCIC) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 80.0% from the December 31st total of 500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of FCIC remained flat at $$2.62 during mid-day trading on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.19 and its 200-day moving average is $1.89. FCCC has a fifty-two week low of $0.30 and a fifty-two week high of $3.25.

FCCC Company Profile

FCCC, Inc is a shell company, which focuses in searching an appropriate transactions such as a merger, acquisition, reverse merger, or other business combination with an operating business or other appropriate financial transaction. The company was founded on May 6, 1960 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

