Fear NFTs (FEAR) Market Cap Tops $8.31 Million

Fear NFTs (CURRENCY:FEAR) traded flat against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on January 27th. One Fear NFTs coin can currently be purchased for about $1.27 or 0.00002812 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Fear NFTs has a market cap of $8.31 million and $2.72 million worth of Fear NFTs was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Fear NFTs has traded flat against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002758 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001668 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $17.97 or 0.00049534 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,435.94 or 0.06714190 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $19.49 or 0.00053721 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36,240.19 or 0.99888920 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00003333 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.21 or 0.00052957 BTC.

About Fear NFTs

Fear NFTs’ total supply is 65,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,532,157 coins. Fear NFTs’ official Twitter account is @fearnfts

