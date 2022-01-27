Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) Shares Sold by Vident Investment Advisory LLC

Vident Investment Advisory LLC cut its stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,057 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,150 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust were worth $2,720,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its position in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 450.0% in the third quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 220 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the period. AGF Investments LLC bought a new position in Federal Realty Investment Trust during the second quarter valued at about $40,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Federal Realty Investment Trust during the second quarter valued at about $46,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in Federal Realty Investment Trust during the second quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC bought a new position in Federal Realty Investment Trust during the third quarter valued at about $55,000. 86.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on FRT shares. Citigroup raised their target price on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. TheStreet raised Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $135.00 to $142.00 in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $130.00.

Shares of NYSE FRT opened at $123.59 on Thursday. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a one year low of $84.38 and a one year high of $140.51. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $130.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $124.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.61 billion, a PE ratio of 40.79, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.12.

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by ($0.64). The firm had revenue of $247.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $228.23 million. Federal Realty Investment Trust had a return on equity of 10.02% and a net margin of 26.33%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.12 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Federal Realty Investment Trust will post 5.5 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 3rd were paid a $1.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 31st. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.46%. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 141.25%.

Federal Realty Investment Trust Company Profile

Federal Realty Investment Trust operates as an equity real estate investment trust. It owns, manages, and re-develops retail and mixed-use properties. The company was founded on January 1, 2022 and is headquartered in North Bethesda, MD.

