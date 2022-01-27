Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE:FHI) Stock Position Reduced by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. cut its stake in shares of Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE:FHI) by 11.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 38,399 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,946 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Federated Hermes were worth $1,247,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in Federated Hermes by 46.0% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 1,037 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its position in Federated Hermes by 3.6% during the third quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 126,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,105,000 after purchasing an additional 4,437 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Federated Hermes by 3.5% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,463,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,555,000 after purchasing an additional 49,092 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in Federated Hermes by 256.1% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 80,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,621,000 after purchasing an additional 58,002 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Busey Wealth Management grew its position in Federated Hermes by 5.5% during the third quarter. Busey Wealth Management now owns 26,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $877,000 after purchasing an additional 1,408 shares in the last quarter. 80.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have issued reports on FHI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Federated Hermes from $34.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Federated Hermes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $35.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, December 17th.

Shares of Federated Hermes stock opened at $33.05 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $36.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.43. Federated Hermes, Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.37 and a 1-year high of $39.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.20 billion, a PE ratio of 11.13 and a beta of 1.10.

Federated Hermes (NYSE:FHI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.01. Federated Hermes had a net margin of 22.11% and a return on equity of 26.38%. The business had revenue of $326.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $327.20 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.85 earnings per share. Federated Hermes’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Federated Hermes, Inc. will post 2.87 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 8th were paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 5th. Federated Hermes’s payout ratio is 36.36%.

In related news, insider Richard A. Novak sold 1,180 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.88, for a total transaction of $41,158.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Gordon J. Ceresino sold 7,681 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.91, for a total transaction of $268,143.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 12,498 shares of company stock valued at $436,363 over the last 90 days. 4.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Federated Hermes

Federated Hermes, Inc engages in the provision of investment management products and related financial services. It sponsors, markets and provides investment-related services to sponsored investment companies, Federated Funds, and Separate Accounts which include separately managed accounts (SMAs), institutional accounts, sub-advised funds and other managed products in both domestic and international markets.

