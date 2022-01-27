Federated Hermes (NYSE:FHI) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Federated Hermes (NYSE:FHI) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.71, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Federated Hermes had a net margin of 22.11% and a return on equity of 26.38%. The company had revenue of $321.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $331.17 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.93 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 11.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of NYSE FHI traded down $1.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $32.03. The company had a trading volume of 877,822 shares, compared to its average volume of 812,735. Federated Hermes has a twelve month low of $26.37 and a twelve month high of $39.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 2.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.10 billion, a PE ratio of 10.78 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $36.18 and its 200-day moving average is $34.11.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 8th were paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 5th. Federated Hermes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.36%.

In other Federated Hermes news, Vice Chairman Gordon J. Ceresino sold 7,681 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.91, for a total transaction of $268,143.71. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Peter J. Germain sold 3,233 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.94, for a total transaction of $112,961.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 12,498 shares of company stock worth $436,363 over the last ninety days. 4.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Federated Hermes stock. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE:FHI) by 34.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,880 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,514 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC’s holdings in Federated Hermes were worth $321,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 80.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on FHI shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Federated Hermes from $34.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Federated Hermes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, December 17th.

Federated Hermes Company Profile

Federated Hermes, Inc engages in the provision of investment management products and related financial services. It sponsors, markets and provides investment-related services to sponsored investment companies, Federated Funds, and Separate Accounts which include separately managed accounts (SMAs), institutional accounts, sub-advised funds and other managed products in both domestic and international markets.

