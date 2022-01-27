Feel Foods Ltd (OTCMKTS:FLLLF) Short Interest Update

Feel Foods Ltd (OTCMKTS:FLLLF) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a decline of 86.2% from the December 31st total of 2,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 99,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of Feel Foods stock traded down $0.00 on Thursday, reaching $0.03. 53,150 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 43,497. Feel Foods has a 1-year low of $0.02 and a 1-year high of $0.59. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.08.

