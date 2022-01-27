Fernhill Co. (OTCMKTS:FERN) Short Interest Update

Fernhill Co. (OTCMKTS:FERN) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, a decline of 82.8% from the December 31st total of 9,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 29,649,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS FERN traded down 0.00 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching 0.02. The stock had a trading volume of 12,075,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,310,444. The business’s fifty day moving average price is 0.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is 0.03. Fernhill has a 52-week low of 0.00 and a 52-week high of 0.07.

About Fernhill

Fernhill Corp. engages in natural resource project generation and royalty business. It also focuses on mining and resources sector. The company was founded in April 7, 1997 and is headquartered in Fountain Hills, AZ.

