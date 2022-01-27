Fernhill Co. (OTCMKTS:FERN) Short Interest Update

Fernhill Co. (OTCMKTS:FERN) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, a decline of 82.8% from the December 31st total of 9,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 29,649,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS FERN traded down 0.00 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching 0.02. The stock had a trading volume of 12,075,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,310,444. The business’s fifty day moving average price is 0.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is 0.03. Fernhill has a 52-week low of 0.00 and a 52-week high of 0.07.
About Fernhill
