FG New America Acquisition (NYSE:OPFI) Sets New 12-Month Low at $4.39

FG New America Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:OPFI)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $4.39 and last traded at $4.44, with a volume of 8349 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $4.71.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered FG New America Acquisition from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, FG New America Acquisition currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.58.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $4.91.

FG New America Acquisition (NYSE:OPFI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $91.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.66 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that FG New America Acquisition Corp. will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of OPFI. Vestor Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of FG New America Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $77,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of FG New America Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $81,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in shares of FG New America Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $133,000. Bluefin Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in FG New America Acquisition by 158.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bluefin Capital Management LLC now owns 45,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $459,000 after buying an additional 27,621 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in FG New America Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,021,000. 6.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FG New America Acquisition Company Profile (NYSE:OPFI)

FG New America Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to identify businesses in the insurance and financial services industry, with focuses on finTech and insuretech sectors.

