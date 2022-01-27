Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.47 Per Share

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, January 27th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.47 per share by the information technology services provider on Friday, March 25th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.72%. This is an increase from Fidelity National Information Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39.

Fidelity National Information Services has raised its dividend by 21.9% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Fidelity National Information Services has a payout ratio of 18.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Fidelity National Information Services to earn $7.32 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.56 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 21.3%.

Get Fidelity National Information Services alerts:

FIS stock traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $109.24. 4,805,471 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,101,937. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $110.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $121.40. The stock has a market cap of $66.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 294.58, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.75. Fidelity National Information Services has a fifty-two week low of $101.79 and a fifty-two week high of $155.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The information technology services provider reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.05. Fidelity National Information Services had a return on equity of 8.08% and a net margin of 1.69%. The company had revenue of $3.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.52 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.42 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Fidelity National Information Services will post 6.52 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on FIS. Raymond James cut their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $155.00 to $152.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Loop Capital began coverage on Fidelity National Information Services in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $139.00 price target for the company. Citigroup cut their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $160.00 to $138.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $175.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $158.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $146.41.

In other Fidelity National Information Services news, CEO Gary Norcross sold 105,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.66, for a total transaction of $11,514,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Fidelity National Information Services

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the business of technology, solutions and services for merchants, banks and capital markets businesses. It operates through the following segments: Merchant, Banking, and Capital Markets. The Merchant segment is focused on serving merchants of all sizes globally, enabling them to accept electronic payments, including credit, debit and prepaid payments originated at a physical point of sale as well as in card-not-present environments such as eCommerce and mobile.

Featured Article: What is the strike price in options trading?



Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity National Information Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity National Information Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.