Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) Shares Sold by Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lowered its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 37,578 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 3,705 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $4,573,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co grew its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 13,022 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,585,000 after purchasing an additional 770 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 25.1% in the third quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 46,007 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $5,596,000 after buying an additional 9,242 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 2.6% in the third quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 203,373 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $24,746,000 after buying an additional 5,226 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 3,179.8% in the third quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 53,297 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $6,485,000 after buying an additional 51,672 shares during the period. Finally, AustralianSuper Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 55.1% in the third quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 120,416 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $14,652,000 after buying an additional 42,778 shares during the period. 88.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Fidelity National Information Services stock opened at $108.99 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.37 billion, a PE ratio of 294.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $110.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $121.40. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $101.79 and a 52-week high of $155.96.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The information technology services provider reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.05. Fidelity National Information Services had a net margin of 1.69% and a return on equity of 8.08%. The company had revenue of $3.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.42 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 6.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Gary Norcross sold 105,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.66, for a total transaction of $11,514,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $150.00 to $142.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 17th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $182.00 to $174.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $139.00 target price for the company. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $155.00 to $152.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $175.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $146.41.

Fidelity National Information Services Company Profile

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the business of technology, solutions and services for merchants, banks and capital markets businesses. It operates through the following segments: Merchant, Banking, and Capital Markets. The Merchant segment is focused on serving merchants of all sizes globally, enabling them to accept electronic payments, including credit, debit and prepaid payments originated at a physical point of sale as well as in card-not-present environments such as eCommerce and mobile.

