Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) Shares Acquired by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) by 0.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,717,426 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,085 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 1.86% of Fifth Third Bancorp worth $538,323,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 24,210,522 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,027,679,000 after acquiring an additional 1,063,103 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp by 29.9% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,800,528 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $451,134,000 after acquiring an additional 2,719,663 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 11,137,444 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $425,785,000 after acquiring an additional 1,239,269 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,075,387 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $385,181,000 after acquiring an additional 189,775 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,590,655 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $366,651,000 after acquiring an additional 806,261 shares during the last quarter. 81.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Howard Hammond sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.79, for a total value of $175,160.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:FITB opened at $44.80 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $44.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.01. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 52 week low of $28.25 and a 52 week high of $50.64. The company has a market capitalization of $30.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.89.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90. Fifth Third Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.35% and a net margin of 32.49%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.88 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.68%. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.15%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on FITB shares. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Stephens upped their price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $45.50 to $48.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $56.00 price objective for the company. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.43.

Fifth Third Bancorp Profile

Fifth Third Bancorp engages in the provision of banking & financial services, retail & commercial banking, consumer lending services, and investment advisory services through its subsidiary Fifth Third Bank. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Branch Banking, Consumer Lending and Wealth & Asset Management.

