Fifth Wall Acquisition Corp. III (NASDAQ:FWAC) Short Interest Update

Fifth Wall Acquisition Corp. III (NASDAQ:FWAC) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,700 shares, a drop of 98.7% from the December 31st total of 128,000 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 83,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:FWAC remained flat at $$9.94 during midday trading on Thursday. Fifth Wall Acquisition Corp. III has a twelve month low of $9.65 and a twelve month high of $10.75. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.89.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Senator Investment Group LP acquired a new stake in shares of Fifth Wall Acquisition Corp. III during the second quarter worth $4,975,000. Bamco Inc. NY acquired a new stake in Fifth Wall Acquisition Corp. III in the 2nd quarter valued at $12,437,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Fifth Wall Acquisition Corp. III in the 2nd quarter valued at $520,000. DG Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Fifth Wall Acquisition Corp. III in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,990,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in Fifth Wall Acquisition Corp. III in the 2nd quarter valued at $532,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.38% of the company’s stock.

Fifth Wall Acquisition Corp. III intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Los Angeles, California.

