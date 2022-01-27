Financial 15 Split Corp. (TSE:FTN) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.13

Financial 15 Split Corp. (TSE:FTN) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, January 28th, TickerTech reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 10th will be given a dividend of 0.1257 per share on Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $1.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.49%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 28th.
FTN traded up C$0.08 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting C$12.08. 106,722 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 129,986. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.58. The firm has a market capitalization of C$271.70 million and a PE ratio of 1.63. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$11.78 and its 200 day moving average is C$11.55. Financial 15 Split has a 52 week low of C$9.19 and a 52 week high of C$12.42.
About Financial 15 Split
