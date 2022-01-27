Financial Comparison: Battalion Oil (NYSE:BATL) and Altex Industries (OTCMKTS:ALTX)

Battalion Oil (NYSE:BATL) and Altex Industries (OTCMKTS:ALTX) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Battalion Oil and Altex Industries’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Battalion Oil -48.51% 10.66% 1.58% Altex Industries -186.36% -7.88% -3.68%

Battalion Oil has a beta of 1.34, suggesting that its share price is 34% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Altex Industries has a beta of -0.17, suggesting that its share price is 117% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Battalion Oil and Altex Industries, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Battalion Oil 0 0 0 0 N/A Altex Industries 0 0 0 0 N/A

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Battalion Oil and Altex Industries’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Battalion Oil $148.29 million 1.45 -$229.71 million ($7.29) -1.81 Altex Industries $40,000.00 32.28 -$80,000.00 N/A N/A

Altex Industries has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Battalion Oil.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

89.3% of Battalion Oil shares are owned by institutional investors. 41.0% of Battalion Oil shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 49.8% of Altex Industries shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Battalion Oil beats Altex Industries on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Battalion Oil Company Profile

Battalion Oil Corporation, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, production, exploration, and development of onshore oil and natural gas assets in the United States. As of December 31, 2020, the company held interests in 41,676 net acres in the Delaware Basin located in the counties of Pecos, Reeves, Ward, and Winkler, Texas. It also had estimated proved reserves of approximately 63.34 million barrels of oil equivalent comprising 38.2 million barrels of crude oil, 12.1 million barrels of natural gas liquids, and 78.5 billion cubic feet of natural gas. The company was formerly known as HalcÃ³n Resources Corporation and changed its name to Battalion Oil Corporation in January 2020. Battalion Oil Corporation was incorporated in 2004 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

Altex Industries Company Profile

Altex Industries, Inc. is a holding company, which through its subsidiary owns interests, including working interests, in productive onshore oil and gas properties. It also buys and sells producing oil and gas properties; and, to a lesser extent, participates in the drilling of exploratory and development wells, and in recompletions of existing wells. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

