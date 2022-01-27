Financial Review: Coterra Energy (NYSE:CTRA) versus VAALCO Energy (NYSE:EGY)

Coterra Energy (NYSE:CTRA) and VAALCO Energy (NYSE:EGY) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation, dividends, risk, profitability and earnings.

Volatility and Risk

Coterra Energy has a beta of -0.12, indicating that its share price is 112% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, VAALCO Energy has a beta of 2.27, indicating that its share price is 127% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Coterra Energy and VAALCO Energy, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Coterra Energy 1 3 6 0 2.50 VAALCO Energy 0 1 0 0 2.00

Coterra Energy presently has a consensus price target of $27.22, indicating a potential upside of 34.30%. VAALCO Energy has a consensus price target of $4.00, indicating a potential downside of 3.61%. Given Coterra Energy’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Coterra Energy is more favorable than VAALCO Energy.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Coterra Energy and VAALCO Energy’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Coterra Energy $1.47 billion 11.24 $200.53 million $0.89 22.78 VAALCO Energy $67.18 million 3.67 -$48.18 million $0.74 5.61

Coterra Energy has higher revenue and earnings than VAALCO Energy. VAALCO Energy is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Coterra Energy, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Coterra Energy and VAALCO Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Coterra Energy 20.86% 23.58% 11.72% VAALCO Energy 28.26% 26.79% 12.15%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

54.2% of Coterra Energy shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 38.2% of VAALCO Energy shares are held by institutional investors. 2.7% of Coterra Energy shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 4.2% of VAALCO Energy shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Coterra Energy beats VAALCO Energy on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Coterra Energy

Coterra Energy Inc. is a diversified energy company, which engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties. Its portfolio includes projects in the Permian Basin, the Marcellus Shale, and the Anadarko Basin. The company was renamed to Coterra Energy Inc. on October 1, 2021 in connection with the merger involving Cabot Oil & Gas Corp. and Cimarex Energy Co. Coterra Energy was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

About VAALCO Energy

VAALCO Energy, Inc. engages in the acquisition, development, and production of crude oil. It operates through the following segments: Gabon and Equatorial Guinea. The Gabon Segment focuses on the Offshore Gabon-Etame Marin Permit operation. The Equatorial Guinea segment deals with the Equatorial Guinea-Block P operation. The company was founded by Virgil A. Walston and Charles Alcorn in 1985 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

