Findev (OTCMKTS:TNSGF) Stock Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.40

Findev Inc. (OTCMKTS:TNSGF)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.40 and traded as low as $0.00. Findev shares last traded at $0.00, with a volume of 662 shares traded.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.40.

Get Findev alerts:

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were given a $0.0062 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 6.22%.

Findev, Inc operates as a real estate investment company, which engages in the financing of property during the development or redevelopment process. It focuses on lending to residential and retail development projects within the Greater Toronto Area. The company was founded by Gavriel State on November 1, 2004 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Featured Article: Outperform Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Findev Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Findev and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.