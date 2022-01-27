FinTech Evolution Acquisition Group (NYSE:FTEV) Short Interest Down 86.6% in January

FinTech Evolution Acquisition Group (NYSE:FTEV) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, a decline of 86.6% from the December 31st total of 11,900 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 32,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Basso Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of FinTech Evolution Acquisition Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. ATW Spac Management LLC bought a new position in shares of FinTech Evolution Acquisition Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Toroso Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of FinTech Evolution Acquisition Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in shares of FinTech Evolution Acquisition Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $141,000. Finally, GAM Holding AG bought a new position in shares of FinTech Evolution Acquisition Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $316,000. 43.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE FTEV traded up $0.01 during trading on Thursday, reaching $9.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,141 shares, compared to its average volume of 55,126. FinTech Evolution Acquisition Group has a 1-year low of $9.60 and a 1-year high of $10.29. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $9.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.71.

FinTech Evolution Acquisition Group, a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

