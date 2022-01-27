FinVolution Group (NYSE:FINV) Trading Down 6.3%

Shares of FinVolution Group (NYSE:FINV) fell 6.3% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $3.70 and last traded at $3.71. 81,399 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 93% from the average session volume of 1,213,307 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.96.

A number of research firms have recently commented on FINV. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of FinVolution Group from $6.07 to $7.27 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. UBS Group cut shares of FinVolution Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $5.60 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, FinVolution Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.65.

Get FinVolution Group alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $5.13.

FinVolution Group (NYSE:FINV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 18th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. FinVolution Group had a net margin of 26.44% and a return on equity of 26.06%. The company had revenue of $391.89 million during the quarter.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in FinVolution Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000. Centiva Capital LP acquired a new position in FinVolution Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $80,000. Jasper Ridge Partners L.P. acquired a new position in FinVolution Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $154,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in FinVolution Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $99,000. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in FinVolution Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $195,000. Institutional investors own 30.87% of the company’s stock.

About FinVolution Group (NYSE:FINV)

FinVolution Group is an online consumer finance platform in China connecting underserved individual borrowers with financial institutions. The firm has developed technologies and accumulates in-depth experience in the core areas of credit risk assessment, fraud detection, big data and artificial intelligence.

Featured Article: What are the components of an earnings report?



Receive News & Ratings for FinVolution Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FinVolution Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.