FIO Protocol (FIO) Market Cap Tops $44.26 Million

FIO Protocol (CURRENCY:FIO) traded down 6.6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on January 27th. During the last week, FIO Protocol has traded down 30.7% against the US dollar. One FIO Protocol coin can now be bought for about $0.0940 or 0.00000259 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. FIO Protocol has a total market cap of $44.26 million and approximately $1.75 million worth of FIO Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get FIO Protocol alerts:

TRON (TRX) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0564 or 0.00000156 BTC.

WAX (WAXP) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000822 BTC.

Velas (VLX) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000665 BTC.

Hive (HIVE) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00002416 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00003778 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000770 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000507 BTC.

Qredit (XQR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000011 BTC.

FIO Protocol Coin Profile

FIO is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. It launched on March 25th, 2020. FIO Protocol’s total supply is 806,281,828 coins and its circulating supply is 470,819,826 coins. FIO Protocol’s official Twitter account is @joinFIO and its Facebook page is accessible here. FIO Protocol’s official website is fioprotocol.io. The Reddit community for FIO Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/officialFIO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for FIO Protocol is medium.com/fio-blog.

According to CryptoCompare, “Fio protocol is a decentralized usability layer for the entire blockchain ecosystem that is integrated into existing crypto products such as wallets, exchanges, and crypto payment processors. FIO Addresses are a single identifier that eliminates the need to see, or even know about, blockchain public addresses. FIO Protocol offers in-app requests for funds, done in an encrypted and private manner, the ability to specify the type and amount and eliminate confusion for the sender and Attach standardized metadata to any crypto transaction, ranging from a simple note to structured data like an order card or invoice. “

FIO Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FIO Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade FIO Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy FIO Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for FIO Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for FIO Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.