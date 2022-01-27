First Advantage (NYSE:FA) Sets New 52-Week Low at $15.76

First Advantage Co. (NYSE:FA) shares hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $15.76 and last traded at $15.77, with a volume of 6101 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $16.09.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of First Advantage in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Advantage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 30th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.19.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 4.47 and a current ratio of 4.47. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $17.75.

First Advantage (NYSE:FA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $192.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $170.87 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that First Advantage Co. will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Scott Staples sold 346,134 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.30, for a total value of $6,680,386.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Joseph K. Jaeger sold 34,013 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.30, for a total transaction of $656,450.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 413,579 shares of company stock valued at $7,982,075 over the last three months.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Advantage during the second quarter valued at about $42,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First Advantage during the third quarter valued at about $59,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in shares of First Advantage during the third quarter valued at about $63,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First Advantage during the third quarter valued at about $64,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in shares of First Advantage during the second quarter valued at about $96,000. 93.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

First Advantage Corporation provides technology solutions for screening, verifications, safety, and compliance related to human capital worldwide. The company offers pre-onboarding products and solutions, such as criminal background checks, drug/health screening, extended workforce screening, FBI channeling, identity checks and biometric fraud mitigation tools, education/work history verification, driver records and compliance, healthcare credentials, executive screening, and screening products.

