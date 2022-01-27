First Advantage (NYSE:FA) Sets New 52-Week Low at $15.76

First Advantage Co. (NYSE:FA) shares hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $15.76 and last traded at $15.77, with a volume of 6101 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $16.09.
Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of First Advantage in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Advantage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 30th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.19.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 4.47 and a current ratio of 4.47. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $17.75.
In related news, CEO Scott Staples sold 346,134 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.30, for a total value of $6,680,386.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Joseph K. Jaeger sold 34,013 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.30, for a total transaction of $656,450.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 413,579 shares of company stock valued at $7,982,075 over the last three months.
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Advantage during the second quarter valued at about $42,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First Advantage during the third quarter valued at about $59,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in shares of First Advantage during the third quarter valued at about $63,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First Advantage during the third quarter valued at about $64,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in shares of First Advantage during the second quarter valued at about $96,000. 93.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About First Advantage (NYSE:FA)
First Advantage Corporation provides technology solutions for screening, verifications, safety, and compliance related to human capital worldwide. The company offers pre-onboarding products and solutions, such as criminal background checks, drug/health screening, extended workforce screening, FBI channeling, identity checks and biometric fraud mitigation tools, education/work history verification, driver records and compliance, healthcare credentials, executive screening, and screening products.
