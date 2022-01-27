First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.15 EPS

First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.15), MarketWatch Earnings reports. First Bancorp had a net margin of 34.25% and a return on equity of 12.07%.

First Bancorp stock traded down $0.81 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $44.40. The stock had a trading volume of 2,502 shares, compared to its average volume of 132,335. The company has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.03 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $46.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.95. First Bancorp has a one year low of $33.50 and a one year high of $50.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 25th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. First Bancorp’s payout ratio is 20.94%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler cut shares of First Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 13th.

In other news, Director Carlie C. Mclamb, Jr. purchased 2,006 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $49.24 per share, for a total transaction of $98,775.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 2.28% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in First Bancorp stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC) by 52.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 108,160 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 37,305 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.38% of First Bancorp worth $4,426,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 60.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

First Bancorp Company Profile

First Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which engages banking activities, with the acceptance of deposits and the making of loans. It provides range of deposit products such as checking, savings, NOW and money market accounts, as well as time deposits, including various types of certificates of deposits CDs and individual retirement accounts.

