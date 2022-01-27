First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC) Shares Gap Up to $45.21

First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $45.21, but opened at $47.49. First Bancorp shares last traded at $46.55, with a volume of 488 shares changing hands.

Several equities analysts recently commented on FBNC shares. Piper Sandler lowered shares of First Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, December 13th.

The firm has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.84 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $46.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.95.

First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.15). First Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.07% and a net margin of 34.25%. Sell-side analysts predict that First Bancorp will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.74%. First Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.94%.

In other news, Director Carlie C. Mclamb, Jr. acquired 2,006 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $49.24 per share, with a total value of $98,775.44. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FBNC. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in First Bancorp by 86.8% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,201 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 558 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at $68,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of First Bancorp by 40.2% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,711 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares during the period. KBC Group NV bought a new position in First Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth about $234,000. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in First Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth about $248,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.83% of the company’s stock.

First Bancorp Company Profile (NASDAQ:FBNC)

First Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which engages banking activities, with the acceptance of deposits and the making of loans. It provides range of deposit products such as checking, savings, NOW and money market accounts, as well as time deposits, including various types of certificates of deposits CDs and individual retirement accounts.

