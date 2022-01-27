First Commonwealth Financial Co. (NYSE:FCF) Plans $0.12 Quarterly Dividend

First Commonwealth Financial Co. (NYSE:FCF) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, January 25th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, February 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.115 per share by the bank on Friday, February 18th. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 3rd.

First Commonwealth Financial has raised its dividend by 30.0% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 5 consecutive years. First Commonwealth Financial has a payout ratio of 32.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect First Commonwealth Financial to earn $1.27 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.46 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 36.2%.

Get First Commonwealth Financial alerts:

NYSE FCF opened at $16.04 on Thursday. First Commonwealth Financial has a fifty-two week low of $11.53 and a fifty-two week high of $17.63. The stock has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.88 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a fifty day moving average of $16.03 and a 200-day moving average of $14.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

First Commonwealth Financial (NYSE:FCF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The bank reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.04. First Commonwealth Financial had a return on equity of 11.87% and a net margin of 32.22%. The company had revenue of $96.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $97.09 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.27 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that First Commonwealth Financial will post 1.41 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on FCF. Zacks Investment Research raised First Commonwealth Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. B. Riley raised First Commonwealth Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada raised First Commonwealth Financial from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Boenning Scattergood reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of First Commonwealth Financial in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.13.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FCF. Morgan Stanley grew its position in First Commonwealth Financial by 6.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 523,180 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,361,000 after acquiring an additional 31,025 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in First Commonwealth Financial by 7.7% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 25,415 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $346,000 after acquiring an additional 1,810 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in First Commonwealth Financial by 172.6% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 27,886 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $380,000 after acquiring an additional 17,658 shares during the period. 67.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

First Commonwealth Financial Company Profile

First Commonwealth Financial Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of a diversified array of consumer and commercial banking services through its bank subsidiary, First Commonwealth Bank (FCB). It also offers trust and wealth management services and offer insurance products through FCB and its other operating subsidiaries.

Read More: Pattern Day Trader

Receive News & Ratings for First Commonwealth Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Commonwealth Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.