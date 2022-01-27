First Commonwealth Financial (NYSE:FCF) Trading Up 7.9%

Shares of First Commonwealth Financial Co. (NYSE:FCF) traded up 7.9% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $17.40 and last traded at $17.30. 11,184 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 498,737 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.04.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. B. Riley upgraded shares of First Commonwealth Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $16.00 to $19.00 in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of First Commonwealth Financial from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $16.00 to $19.00 in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Commonwealth Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Boenning Scattergood restated a “neutral” rating on shares of First Commonwealth Financial in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, First Commonwealth Financial has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.13.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $16.03 and its 200 day moving average is $14.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a PE ratio of 12.88 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

First Commonwealth Financial (NYSE:FCF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The bank reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.04. First Commonwealth Financial had a net margin of 32.22% and a return on equity of 11.87%. The firm had revenue of $96.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $97.09 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.27 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that First Commonwealth Financial Co. will post 1.41 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 18th. Investors of record on Friday, February 4th will be given a dividend of $0.115 per share. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 3rd. First Commonwealth Financial’s payout ratio is presently 34.07%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FCF. KBC Group NV bought a new stake in First Commonwealth Financial in the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in First Commonwealth Financial by 16.5% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,314 shares of the bank’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 1,034 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in First Commonwealth Financial in the third quarter worth approximately $105,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in First Commonwealth Financial in the second quarter worth approximately $141,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank grew its position in First Commonwealth Financial by 46.3% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 11,062 shares of the bank’s stock worth $151,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. 67.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

First Commonwealth Financial Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of a diversified array of consumer and commercial banking services through its bank subsidiary, First Commonwealth Bank (FCB). It also offers trust and wealth management services and offer insurance products through FCB and its other operating subsidiaries.

