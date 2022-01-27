First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN) Shares Sold by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lowered its holdings in First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN) by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 29,530 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 3,902 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in First Financial Bankshares were worth $1,355,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in FFIN. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Financial Bankshares in the second quarter worth about $64,000. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 46.7% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,762 shares of the bank’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 561 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 59.3% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,736 shares of the bank’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 1,018 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of First Financial Bankshares in the second quarter worth about $218,000. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund acquired a new position in shares of First Financial Bankshares in the third quarter worth about $220,000. Institutional investors own 52.79% of the company’s stock.

FFIN stock opened at $48.17 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.86 billion, a PE ratio of 29.92 and a beta of 0.87. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $51.34. First Financial Bankshares, Inc. has a 52 week low of $37.50 and a 52 week high of $55.00.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 16th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 15th. First Financial Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.27%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Financial Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, January 6th.

In other First Financial Bankshares news, Director Johnny Trotter bought 1,000 shares of First Financial Bankshares stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $50.22 per share, for a total transaction of $50,220.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO F Scott Dueser sold 40,000 shares of First Financial Bankshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.74, for a total transaction of $2,029,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 2,274 shares of company stock valued at $115,113. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

First Financial Bankshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and community banking services. It offers mortgage loans, savings and checking accounts, auto and equity loans, online and mobile banking, investment and trust management, and retirement plans. The company was founded in 1956 and is headquartered in Abilene, TX.

